Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems appear on Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Barack Obama Summer Playlists: Every year since 2015, former United States President Barack Obama has been releasing an annual summer playlist that features the songs he's listening to.
Afrobeats star Tems, Burna Boy, BNXN, and Pheelz makes Barack Obama's summer playlist.
On Tuesday, 26th July 2022, Barack Obama released his summer playlist for the year and it features Pheelz's 'Finesse', Burna Boy's 'Last Last', and Tems' 'Vibe Out'.
Afrobeats and Barack Obama Summer Playlist: This is not the first time that Afrobeats act will be featuring on the famous summer playlist of the 44th US President. In 2019, Rema's 'Iron Man' made the playlist while in 2020, Wizkid's 'Essence' also made the list.
With the continuous ascension of Afrobeats, Nigerian artists can be expected to feature on the next year.
