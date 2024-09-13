Some people wish my success didn't come too quickly - Rema says on 'Afrobeats Big 4'

Both on his EP 'Ravage' and recently released sophomore album 'HEIS,' Rema confidently made his claim to a spot next to the "Afrobeats Big 3" which is the term used to describe the trio of Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Rema stated that some people might be reluctant to acknowledge his claims of being at the level of the "Afrobeats Big 3" because he hasn't spent a decade in the game.

"I think the success came too quickly that some people wish I didn't get it too quick," Rema said on his rapid rise that was further aided by the success of his record-breaking song 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez.

"You know when they want to give you respect and you have to be 10 years in the game, I think my career didn't play according to those rules. I was already breaking 7-year-old records when I was just 3 years in the game," Rema added.

"With respect to the OGs, but I am one of them...," Rema replied when asked if he believes he deserves a spot next to Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

In the interview, Rema talked about his second album 'HEIS' which he says was motivated by his desire to move against the status quo.