ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Some people wish my success didn't come too quickly - Rema says on 'Afrobeats Big 4'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema shares his thoughts on why some people hesitate to give him the accolades he deserves.

Some people wish my success didn't come too quickly - Rema says on 'Afrobeats Big 4'
Some people wish my success didn't come too quickly - Rema says on 'Afrobeats Big 4'

Recommended articles

Both on his EP 'Ravage' and recently released sophomore album 'HEIS,' Rema confidently made his claim to a spot next to the "Afrobeats Big 3" which is the term used to describe the trio of Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Rema stated that some people might be reluctant to acknowledge his claims of being at the level of the "Afrobeats Big 3" because he hasn't spent a decade in the game.

"I think the success came too quickly that some people wish I didn't get it too quick," Rema said on his rapid rise that was further aided by the success of his record-breaking song 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You know when they want to give you respect and you have to be 10 years in the game, I think my career didn't play according to those rules. I was already breaking 7-year-old records when I was just 3 years in the game," Rema added.

"With respect to the OGs, but I am one of them...," Rema replied when asked if he believes he deserves a spot next to Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

In the interview, Rema talked about his second album 'HEIS' which he says was motivated by his desire to move against the status quo.

You can watch Rema's full interview on The Breakfast Club below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘I used to trade my scripts for film roles’- Omoni Oboli

‘I used to trade my scripts for film roles’- Omoni Oboli

Some people wish my success didn't come too quickly - Rema says on 'Afrobeats Big 4'

Some people wish my success didn't come too quickly - Rema says on 'Afrobeats Big 4'

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

Mannywellz's 'Ouu wee (brown)' is an Afrobeats’ viral sensation

Mannywellz's 'Ouu wee (brown)' is an Afrobeats’ viral sensation

Mixed reactions as Daniel Etim-Effiong posts about dating in 2024

Mixed reactions as Daniel Etim-Effiong posts about dating in 2024

Dedji releases exciting Afrobeats & Amapiano fusion 'Re Di Oh'

Dedji releases exciting Afrobeats & Amapiano fusion 'Re Di Oh'

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson faces backlash over viral video

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson faces backlash over viral video

Ted Abudu unveils her new movie ‘A Night in 2005’ premiering this October

Ted Abudu unveils her new movie ‘A Night in 2005’ premiering this October

Here is a list of all the records set at the 2024 VMAs

Here is a list of all the records set at the 2024 VMAs

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr & Tems leads Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido