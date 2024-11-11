RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema makes Afrobeats history as 'Calm Down' reaches YouTube milestone

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez extends its record as the most-viewed Nigerian song on YouTube.

This feat was recorded on November 9, 2024, a little over two years after the video premiered on YouTube on September 7, 2022.

The song now leads other Nigerian music videos on YouTube including the original version which has accumulated 619 million views.

The global smash hit single continues to record many Afrobeats firsts after becoming the first Nigerian song to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams.

The song has enjoyed major success in the United States where it became the first Nigerian song to accumulate a billion streams. It's the highest-charting Afrobeats song in Billboard History, reaching a NO. 3 peak and spending over a calendar year on the chart. It's also 7X RTIAA platinum thus making it the second most certified RIAA plaque.

'Calm Down' remix won Rema the 2023 VMAs for Best Afrobeats. The song further underscored his status as a global superstar with headline concerts in India and the Middle East where it topped the chart and entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

