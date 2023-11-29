Rema cancels December shows to take care of himself till 2024

The Mavin Records star has experienced a phenomenal year with many records under his belt, a run recently capped by a show-stopping headline performance at the O2 Arena on November 14.

But fans who were hoping to party with him for Detty December will have to wait until next year while he recovers from exhaustion.

"Breaks my heart to say that I won't be performing anywhere this December. (It's) been years of touring (and) I've ignored my health. I need time to recuperate. 2024, we go again," he posted on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Following successful tours in Europe, Asia, and North America, Rema's sudden announcement is a big blow for his planned homecoming tour of Abuja, Lagos and his native Benin in December.

He was also billed to perform at the Hey Neighbor Music Festival scheduled to take place between December 8 and December 10 in South Africa.

The decision to cancel his shows follows the latest achievements of his Calm Down song making chart history on both Apple Music and Spotify.

The megahit finished 12th on the global top 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music in the past year, the highest entry ever for an African song on the chart.

