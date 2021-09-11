RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema announces another US tour and teases debut album yet again

Authors:

Motolani Alake

He will also perform at One Africa Music Fest and Lost In The Rhythm Fest in October.

New Mavin signee,Rema releases his debut project, 'Rema EP.' (Instagram/HeisRema)

On September 11, 2021, Nigerian singer and MAVIN artist, Rema announced yet another tour of the US.

Recommended articles

Between September 18, 2021 and September 30, 2021, Rema will tour Miami, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California; and Brooklyn, New York.

www.instagram.com
Rema Raves. (Instagram/HeIsRema)
Rema Raves. (Instagram/HeIsRema) Pulse Nigeria

He will also perform at One Africa Music Fest and Lost In The Rhythm Fest in October.

On the same day, Rema also teased his debut album, Raves and Roses.

twitter.com

On his Twitter, he wrote that, "Raves and Roses, worth the wait. Ease your mind, Una go enjoy."

His last single was 'Soundgasm.'

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mo Abudu celebrates 57th birthday with stunning photos

Idahams features Jaylan 'Man on Fire (North Africa Remix)'

Rema announces another US tour and teases debut album yet again

iLLBliss hops on a project alongside Illgod on new EP, 'Fortem'

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' becomes the No. 1 song in the world

Watch Wizkid thrills his Boston fans in new video

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make red carpet debut at Venice Film Festival

‘Juju Stories’ to premiere at the BFI London film festival

Check out the official trailer for ‘The Ghost and the Tout Too’

Trending

Sarkodie mounts search for farmer who rapped his political songs word for word (WATCH)

Sarkodie mounts search farmer who rapped his 'politics' song word for word (WATCH)

Wizkid joins Justin Bieber on stage at Made in America to perform 'Essence'

Wizkid was a guest performer of Justin Bieber at the Made in America music festival (Twitter/Tidal)

Here are the top 7 positions of Nigerian albums on the Billboard 200

Burna Boy, Wizkid, King Sunny Ade and the top 5 Nigerian peak positions on the Billboard 200. (Afropop/Pinterest/Tooxclusive)

Drake teases unreleased songs with Rema and Kanye West

'We have a sick song together,' Drake says about Rema as he premieres new music. (Wikipedia/Fader)