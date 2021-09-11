On September 11, 2021, Nigerian singer and MAVIN artist, Rema announced yet another tour of the US.
Rema announces another US tour and teases debut album yet again
He will also perform at One Africa Music Fest and Lost In The Rhythm Fest in October.
Between September 18, 2021 and September 30, 2021, Rema will tour Miami, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California; and Brooklyn, New York.
On the same day, Rema also teased his debut album, Raves and Roses.
On his Twitter, he wrote that, "Raves and Roses, worth the wait. Ease your mind, Una go enjoy."
His last single was 'Soundgasm.'
