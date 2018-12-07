Reekado Banks leaves Mavin Records, thanks Don Jazzy

news

Reekado Banks is no longer a member of the Mavins family.

What floated around as a rumour a few weeks back has now been confirmed as Reekado Banks has officially announced his exit from the Don Jazzy led label.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, December 7th, Reekado Banks informed his followers of his decision and upcoming steps.

''Today I write in tears, not from a place of of pain, but of joy and gratitude. A place of bliss and satisfaction because I am more than contented with how far this opportunity has brought me.

The last five years have been the most blissful years of my career, The journey has been extremely wonderful and filled with the best experiences...

Joing the mavinrecords family was the best thing to have happend to me in the last decade. Don Jazzy took me in and treated me like his own son. I'll be eternally grateful to him for sacrifices he made towards the growth of my career...

Taking this bold step and moving on from Mavin Records onto bigger opportunities is something that, though not easy, is absolutely necessary because of my growth''

Reekado Banks alongside Korede Bello and D'ija joined Mavin Records in 2013 to kickstart the Mavin 2.0 with the release of the monster single, 'Dorobucci' the following year.