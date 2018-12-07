Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Reekado Banks leaves Mavin Records, thanks Don Jazzy

Reekado Banks officially announces exit from Mavin Records

''Today I write in tears, not from a place of pain, but of joy and gratitude,'' says singer as he announces his exit from Mavin Records.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Reekado Banks play Reekado Banks announces exit from Mavins Record (Instaagram/ReekadoBanks)

Reekado Banks is no longer a member of the Mavins family.

What floated around as a rumour a few weeks back has now been confirmed as Reekado Banks has officially announced his exit from the Don Jazzy led label.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, December 7th, Reekado Banks informed his followers of his decision and upcoming steps.

play Back in 2014 when Mavin Records unveiled its new set of artists featuring Reekado Banks, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Dija, Dr Sid (Mavin Records/ObiSomto)

 

''Today I write in tears, not from a place of of pain, but of joy and gratitude. A place of bliss and satisfaction because I am more than contented with how far this opportunity has brought me.

The last five years have been the most blissful years of my career, The journey has been extremely wonderful and filled with the best experiences...

Joing the mavinrecords family was the best thing to have happend to me in the last decade. Don Jazzy took me in and treated me like his own son. I'll be eternally grateful to him for sacrifices he made towards the growth of my career...

Taking this bold step and moving on from Mavin Records onto bigger opportunities is something that, though not easy, is absolutely necessary because of my growth''

View this post on Instagram

Today I write in tears, not from a place of pain, but of joy and gratitude. A place of bliss and satisfaction because I am more than contented with how far this opportunity has brought me. The last five years have been the most blissful years of my career. The journey has been extremely wonderful and filled with the best experiences. I#emo#4oCZ##ve learnt that family is not just about blood ties but about the love, sacrifices and friendship that exist amongst its members. The relationships I have fostered has proved to me that love is thicker than blood. #emo#4oCi## Joining the @mavinrecords family was the best thing to have happened to me in the last decade. @donjazzy took me in and treated me like his own son. I#emo#4oCZ##ll be eternally grateful to him for sacrifices he made towards the growth of my career. His selflessness and efforts towards me and the entire Mavin crew is one that is admirable and worthy of emulation. A true KING with a large heart, full of kindness and ready to accommodate even more people. And to the rest of the crew, Our family is a clear example of the saying, #emo#4oCc##We rise by lifting others.#emo#4oCd## Thank you all for all the times you#emo#4oCZ##ve lifted me at my lowest moments, for the support, the amazing hits and most especially, the LOVE. #emo#4oCi## Taking this bold step and moving on from Mavin Records onto bigger opportunities is something that, though not easy, is absolutely necessary because of my growth. I am very ecstatic about what the future holds and I cannot wait to share with everyone what new opportunities have come. Long Live Mavin Records. @tiwasavage @iamdrsid @dprincemavin @koredebello @aphrodija @itz_dna @ladipoe @johnnydrille @babyfreshmavin @altimsmavin @cupastonce

A post shared by Reekado Banks (@reekadobanks) on

 

Reekado Banks alongside Korede Bello and D'ija joined Mavin Records in 2013 to kickstart the Mavin 2.0 with the release of the monster single, 'Dorobucci' the following year.

This decision comes a day after the singer celebrated his 25th birthday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido - 'Wonder Woman'bullet
2 Davido - 'Wonder Woman' [Official Video]bullet
3 Pulse List Here are the 15 biggest songs of 2018 so farbullet

Related Articles

All that's happening in Lagos this December 2018
Reekado Banks gets 25 cakes on birthday [Photo]
Here are the 10 new songs you need on your playlist this week
New Music Reekado Banks - 'Blessings On Me'
Simi and Wande Coal to hold UK concerts on same day
Felabration 2018: Pasuma, Reekado Banks, Omawumi makes day 4 memorable
Asa Asika, Reekado Banks, Ycee, Do2dtun, attend The Basement Gig 21st edition
Here are the 10 new songs you need on your playlist this week

Music

Tekno - 'On You' (Official Video)
Here are 10 new songs you need to listen to this week
Tiwa Savage - 'One' (Official Video)
US-Nigerian rapper Davido took home the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) trophy for artist of the year, leading a strong showing for the West African music powerhouse
Davido to close the year with release of new single, 'Wonder Woman'
X
Advertisement