Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Reekado Banks gets 25 cakes on birthday [Photo]

Reekado Banks gets 25 cakes on birthday [Photo]

Reekado Banks turns 25 today and got 25 birthday cakes from his brother and his family.

  • Published:
Reekado Banks play

Reekado Banks

(Instaagram/ReekadoBanks)

Today is Reekado Banks' birthday and he got not just one, not two but twenty-five cakes on his special day.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 6, 2018, where he posted a photo of his huge birthday gift.

"So my brother and his family brought 25 cakes for my birthday. Who wants cake, please? Thank you," he captioned the photo. Wow! How long do you guys think it will take Reekado Banks to finish his birthday cakes?

 

Happy birthday to Reekado Banks from all of us at PULSE and to his brother, Temi who bought 25 cakes which represent his age, thumbs up! Still on his brother Temi who doubles as his manager, recall that a few months ago, he welcomed his first child with his wife.

play

ALSO READ: Reekado Banks says he enjoys kinky sex with a lady on handcuffs

Reekado Banks' brother, Temi welcomes baby with wife

Reekado Banks play

Reekado Banks

(Instagram/ReekadoBanks)

 

In April 2018, Reekado Banks' brother who doubles as his manager welcomed a child with his wife. Temi Solomon announced the good news to his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 24, 2018, couldn't hide his joy as he thanked God for helping his wife with a safe delivery in less than 10 minutes!.

"God bless you, Nneamaka Solomon. Again, you have taught me how to be strong. I had always dreaded that Push moment and promised that I would close my eyes while it happened. But your courage and strength from the beginning till the very moment of birth wouldn’t even allow me be less of a man. Frail-looking Amaka is this strong and I want to fall my own hand? Lailai!!!    ‍♂.

Emenike threatens Reekado Banks over Instagram post play

Emenike is angry over a certain picture which was posted by Reekado Banks on May 29 and has warned him to pull down the post within 24 hours.

(Instagram/ReekadoBanks)

 

I’m glad I didn’t miss such memorable moment - the birth of my baby boy. Has to be the most awesome feeling ever. Watching the process - from the anxiety of leaving home to the very painful contractions to the numbness from epidural to the part where I joined the doctor to say “PUSHHH”. God is awesome! And He alone should be praised. We prayed for an easy process, and that exactly was what we got. Pushed in less than 10minutes and our FIRE was out and crying wehn wehn. I love you baby, and I love you, baby       ‍♂️. #TheSolomons #HavingFIRE #Family #LatestDaddy," he wrote.

Reekado Banks manager in police net over performance fee play

Temi and Reekado Banks have had a long working relationship that precedes their time at Mavin Records.

(Instagram/thisistemi)

 

We all remember when Reekado Banks shared with us that his elder brother would soon be expecting a child with his wife, Amy Demure Solomon. The music star who couldn't hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, where he posted a cute photo of himself and his brother's wife, Amy Demure Solomon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Watch moment Small Doctor was arrested for threatening a police officer...bullet
2 Donald Trump's daughter reportedly dating a Nigerian millionairebullet
3 RMD says Femi Otedola has agreed to settle Victor Olaotan's...bullet

Related Articles

New Music Reekado Banks - 'Blessings On Me'
Reekado Banks Nigerian striker threatens singer over Instagram post on his marriage
Reekado Banks Singer enjoys kinky sex with a lady in handcuffs
Tiwa Savage Singer says she feels like giving up
New Video OmoAkin - 'Funwon' feat. Reekado Banks
Zoro Rapper allegedly escapes gunshots from SARS
Harrysong Singer's manager says he's battling emotional issues
Kiss Daniel Harrysong confirms rivalry between singer and Reekado Banks
Felabration 2018: Ycee brings back the 'Omo Alhaji' energy alongside Reminisce on day 5
Asa Asika, Reekado Banks, Ycee, Do2dtun, attend The Basement Gig 21st edition

Celebrities

Davido, Chioma's Dunes Center experience (Assurance)
Pulse List: 5 most talked about Nigerian celebrity couples of 2018
Summer Bunni is the woman alleged to have ruined Cardi B's marriage with Offset
Check out 10 sexy photos of Summer Bunni, the lady who allegedly ruined Cardi's marriage
January 14, 2018: Offset got Cardi’s name tattooed on his neck.
Offset's alleged mistress, Summer Bunni says she's sorry for ruining Cardi B's marriage [Video]
Cardi B
See adorable 1st photo of Cardi B's daughter, Kulture
X
Advertisement