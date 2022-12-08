ADVERTISEMENT
Rapper Zilla Oaks tears into Wizkid in new diss track, 'Rap Is Dead'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rapper Zilla Oak has delivered a new track he calls 'Rap Is Dead' which is a response to Wizkid's comments regarding Hip Hop and Nigerian rappers.

Zilla Oaks, Wizkid
Details: In an interview with 10 Magazine UK, Wizkid commented that Hip Hop is dead and he's bored of the similarity in beat and delivery. The comment drew a reaction from fans and rappers who didn't take kindly to it.

YCEE, M.I, A-Q, Blaqbonez, and Oladips were among the rappers who responded to the comments. While people argued that Wizkid wasn't referring to Nigerian rappers, the megastar would later take to his Snapchat to call Nigerian rappers broke while also stating that Sarkodie, Nasty C, and Black Sherif were the Only rappers in Africa.

Zilla Oak steps up: Zilla Oaks tweeted on Wednesday, 7th December that it has been 72 hours after Wizkid dared Nigerian rappers to drop a diss track and nobody has stepped forward. He then proceeded to give a 6-hour ultimatum for someone to step up or he would.

Keeping to his word, Zilla Oaks released a diss track on Wednesday, 7th September titled 'Rap Is Dead'. The track disses Wizkid who he said can't compete with Burna Boy and was only attacking rappers to draw attention to his new album.

Zilla Oaks also mocked Wizkid for his famous line "She Tell Me Say" before proceeding to ask him which rapper he has assisted.

STREAM 'RAP IS DEAD' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

