Top 10 Olamide & Phyno collaboration of all time

On Friday, 27th January 2023, Olamide and Phyno will be releasing a new song 'Ojemba' as their partnership extends to its 10th year after their 2013 hit collaboration 'Ghost mode'.

In celebrating a decade of stellar partnership, Pulse music desk ranks 10 of their best collaborations.

10. 'Somebody' ('UY Scuti' 2021)

This collaboration displayed their evergreen partnership as they explored Dancehall to deliver a love rhythm.

9. 'Blessing' ('Deal With It' 2019)

Phyno tapped Don Jazzy who joins Olamide as they delivered a smooth Highlife record that's a staple on every Phyno album.

8 'Shilalo' (2020 'Carpe Diem')

A smooth love rhythm off Olamide's hugely commercial 'Carpe Diem' album showcases the seamless synergy between the duo.

7. 'Augment' (2017)

This Highlife record comes off the back of their hit record 'Fada Fada' as they sought to deliver back-to-back hits.

6. 'Onyeoma' (2018)

With this single Olamide and Phyno completed a hattrick of Highlife hits.

5. 'Ladi' ('2 Kings' 2015)

At the peak of his powers, Street-hop star Lil Kesh joined Phyno and Olamide on a hit rap single in which they offer a graphic description of their sexual limits.

4. 'Dope Money' ('Baddest Guy Ever Liveth' 2013)

On this single Olamide and Phyno delivered a hit that asserted the dominance of local rappers.

3. 'Fada Fada' ('Playmaker' 2016)

The single kicked off a series of Highlife hit records. The song dominated the radio and picked up the 2016 Headies award for Song of the Year award.

2. 'Who You EEP' ('The Glory' 2016)

Olamide, Phyno, and Wande Coal join forces as they delivered a culture-shaping hit. The single dominated the streets and won the 2016 Headies Street-hop of the year prize.

1. 'Ghost Mode' ('No Guts, No Glory' 2014)

The first collaboration from the super duo was a groundbreaking one that set into motion a series of hit singles.

On 'Ghost mode,' Phyno and Olamide dazzled listeners with their flows and a remarkable synergy that kicked off one the greatest partnership in the history of Afrobeats.