ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 10 Olamide & Phyno collaboration of all time

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstars Olamide and Phyno have formed a formidable and enduring union that has spanned a decade, spurned numerous hits, and delivered an album.

Phyno, Olamide
Phyno, Olamide

Since 2013, the duo has appeared on almost every project released by them, thus displaying an inseparable bond that has established them as Afrobeats' foremost collaborators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On Friday, 27th January 2023, Olamide and Phyno will be releasing a new song 'Ojemba' as their partnership extends to its 10th year after their 2013 hit collaboration 'Ghost mode'.

In celebrating a decade of stellar partnership, Pulse music desk ranks 10 of their best collaborations.

10. 'Somebody' ('UY Scuti' 2021)

This collaboration displayed their evergreen partnership as they explored Dancehall to deliver a love rhythm.

9. 'Blessing' ('Deal With It' 2019)

Phyno tapped Don Jazzy who joins Olamide as they delivered a smooth Highlife record that's a staple on every Phyno album.

8 'Shilalo' (2020 'Carpe Diem')

A smooth love rhythm off Olamide's hugely commercial 'Carpe Diem' album showcases the seamless synergy between the duo.

7. 'Augment' (2017)

This Highlife record comes off the back of their hit record 'Fada Fada' as they sought to deliver back-to-back hits.

6. 'Onyeoma' (2018)

With this single Olamide and Phyno completed a hattrick of Highlife hits.

5. 'Ladi' ('2 Kings' 2015)

At the peak of his powers, Street-hop star Lil Kesh joined Phyno and Olamide on a hit rap single in which they offer a graphic description of their sexual limits.

4. 'Dope Money' ('Baddest Guy Ever Liveth' 2013)

On this single Olamide and Phyno delivered a hit that asserted the dominance of local rappers.

3. 'Fada Fada' ('Playmaker' 2016)

The single kicked off a series of Highlife hit records. The song dominated the radio and picked up the 2016 Headies award for Song of the Year award.

2. 'Who You EEP' ('The Glory' 2016)

Olamide, Phyno, and Wande Coal join forces as they delivered a culture-shaping hit. The single dominated the streets and won the 2016 Headies Street-hop of the year prize.

1. 'Ghost Mode' ('No Guts, No Glory' 2014)

The first collaboration from the super duo was a groundbreaking one that set into motion a series of hit singles.

On 'Ghost mode,' Phyno and Olamide dazzled listeners with their flows and a remarkable synergy that kicked off one the greatest partnership in the history of Afrobeats.

Long live the 2 Kings.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Girls Trip': The sequel is coming to Ghana

'Girls Trip': The sequel is coming to Ghana

'Dark October': Everything we know about Aluu 4 inspired true-crime movie

'Dark October': Everything we know about Aluu 4 inspired true-crime movie

ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy

ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy

Top 10 Olamide & Phyno collaboration of all time

Top 10 Olamide & Phyno collaboration of all time

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

Chigul says no to any man below 40

Chigul says no to any man below 40

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido, Wizkid

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

DSF, Skiibii

Skiibii reacts after Miss DSF accused him of stealing her belongings

Shatta Wale

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace, we need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

Seyi Vibez, Burna Boy

'Burna Boy is my biggest motivation,' Seyi Vibez tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio