Wizkid's 'Joro' will premiere on Beats 1 on Monday September 30, 2019 at 7pm EST/12:00am BST.

As efforts ramp up for the release of Wizkid's fourth studio album, 'Made In Lagos,' the singles are starting to drop. On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Wizkid will release a new song. 'Joro' alongside its official music video.

'Joro' will be a timed release on Monday September 30, 2019 at 7pm EST/12:00am BST. Beats 1 will play host for the release on Monday. The single will be a follow-up to 'Ghetto Love' which was release earlier this month. The video already has 2.4 million views on YouTube.

According to a statement from Sony Music/RCA Records, Made In Lagos is set for a release in the final weeks of October 2019 or the early weeks of November, 2019.

This news also follows the exciting announcement that Wizkid will headline BBC’s 1Xtra Live Festival on October 5, 2019. WizKid will also headline 1Dance Africa 2019, Australia’s first-ever Afrobeats festival, on October 11, 2019 in Sydney and October 12, 2019 in Melbourne.

Starboy Fest begins on in Manchester, England on October 18, 2019 in Manchester and follows up with dates are; London at the O2 Arena on October 19, 2019 and Paris on October 26, 2019. Tiwa Savage will join Wizkid for the Manchester date.