Things may not be rosy in the Chocolate City house as Pulse can exclusively report that foremost disc jockey, DJ Lambo is stepping down as President of the Choc Boi Nation unit.

According to reports emanating from one of the country's longest existing record label, it appears that DJ Lambo (real name Olawunmi Okerayi), who refers to herself as “Nigeria's foremost female DJ” would quit the label after the expiration of her present contract.

A source close to the Chocolate City camp, who requested anonymity confirmed to us that, ''She informed them that she no longer wanted to renew her contract and the minute she said it, there were very few objections, so the question was, what is the best way to let her go and sorting details of her contract.''

The label is not seeking to tie people down in situations that they don't want to be. It seems they are open to allow anyone who is no longer interested in the label's vision to exit as amicably as they can.''

The source also informed us that the announcement is set to be made official soon as they are tying up the necessary legal matters concerning her contract.

Pulse Music also reached out to prominent manager and an executive on the record label, Abuchi Peter Ugwu, for a reaction.

''It depends, with us moving forward, her contract is set to expire, it's like if you want to stay fine, if you want to move, fine, there is nothing there,'' Abuchi said when asked if Lambo was still with the record label.

As at the time of publishing this report, a check on her Instagram page still shows ''President of the ChocBoi Nation'' on her bio.

Pulse reached out to DJ Lambo for an official statement earlier today and she responded saying, ''I will get back to you.''

However, we are yet to get any feedback as at the time of publishing.

DJ Lambo has been with the Chocolate City since 2015, when she officially moved from Loopy Records, where she led for two years.

She then assumed the position of President of the flagship arm of the company, Choc Boi Nation, in June 2017 following several changes.

The changes also saw the emergence of MI Abaga as the new CEO of Chocolate City Music replacing Audu Maikori, the lawyer and entrepreneur who led the label for 10 years. And Maikori assuming the role of overseeing the Chocolate City Group.

Upon its emergence, Chocolate City promptly became one of the leading labels in the country with the successes of its artists like MI, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz and Brymo. The label has also been home to the likes of Pryse, Nosa, Dice Ailes, Koker, Ruby Gyang, Loose Kaynon and more.

But in recent years, the label has been affected by an exodus of some of its major names while constantly criticized for its lack of promotion and marketing of the remaining ones.