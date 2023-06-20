Portable wins Golden Star Awards, vows to win a Grammy

On Monday, June 19, 2023, Portable was awarded the Golden Star Artist of the Year prize for his efforts in the year in view.

While accepting the award, Portable stated that after picking up the Golden Star awards, his next order of business was to bring home the Grammys.

“I collect Golden Stars Award, I go collect Grammy come home.”

While much is not known about the Golden Star Awards and what basis Portable emerged as their artist of the year, the award has nevertheless fuelled Portable's resolution to take his career to a greater height that will see him bring home the biggest prize in music.

Since breaking into the mainstream in late 2021 with his hit single 'Zazzu' assisted by megastar Olamide and Poco Lee, Portable has hardly spent a week away from the news.