Portable tells audience how much Timaya paid him for Bayelsa concert

Midway into his performance that took place on January 1st, 2024, Portable took a moment to excitedly tell the thousands of fans who showed up for Timaya's homecoming concert that he was paid 10 million naira by Timaya.

Portable's decision to announce his booking fee mid-performance wouldn't come as a surprise for fans who have become used to his social media antics.

Portable recently announced that he now charges a minimum of 10 million naira for shows, guest appearances, and endorsements after hanging out with Skepta in the United Kingdom.

The fee for his appearance at Timaya's homecoming concert in Bayelsa is in line with his updated rate card which Portable intends to remind the public of.