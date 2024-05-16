Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Portable is the Nigerian music industry problem child a tag he boldly wears through his moniker "Wahala Musician".

The news-making singer has teased a new single titled 'Spiderman' on his Instagram account following his recent fence-jumping episode.

The single is another attempt by Portable to make the most out of a viral moment by making a song out of it.

Portable was reportedly arrested by the police over his failure to pay the balance of the G Wagon Mercedes Benz he purchased from a car dealer earlier in 2024.

Pulse Nigeria

The singer who recently scored a hit song 'Tony Montana' with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta was recorded jumping the fence to evade arrest before he was subsequently caught and bundled into a waiting vehicle.

'Spiderman' follows Portable's trend of turning viral moments into songs as the Street pop star released 'Brotherhood' following his feud with Nigerian celebrity cross-dresser Bobrisky.

Similarly, Portable released the track 'I'm Not A Prisoner' following his arrest in 2023 after failing to honour several police invitations.