ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Adeayo Adebiyi

Portable is making the most out of another undesirable event.

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest
Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Recommended articles

Portable is the Nigerian music industry problem child a tag he boldly wears through his moniker "Wahala Musician".

The news-making singer has teased a new single titled 'Spiderman' on his Instagram account following his recent fence-jumping episode.

The single is another attempt by Portable to make the most out of a viral moment by making a song out of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portable was reportedly arrested by the police over his failure to pay the balance of the G Wagon Mercedes Benz he purchased from a car dealer earlier in 2024.

Skepta and Portable [PM news]
Skepta and Portable [PM news] Pulse Nigeria

The singer who recently scored a hit song 'Tony Montana' with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta was recorded jumping the fence to evade arrest before he was subsequently caught and bundled into a waiting vehicle.

'Spiderman' follows Portable's trend of turning viral moments into songs as the Street pop star released 'Brotherhood' following his feud with Nigerian celebrity cross-dresser Bobrisky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Portable released the track 'I'm Not A Prisoner' following his arrest in 2023 after failing to honour several police invitations.

Since gaining mainstream fame in 2020 with Olamide Baddo's assisted hit song 'Zazzu Zeh' Portable has been a recurring figure in the media both for his music and his runnings with the law and feuds with associates.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Mayorkun lashes out at influencer who accused him of being a money ritualist

Mayorkun lashes out at influencer who accused him of being a money ritualist

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Burna Boy talks about when he plans to have children

Burna Boy talks about when he plans to have children

God is bigger than everything — Portable says after making bail

God is bigger than everything — Portable says after making bail

Pathologist says Mohbad's neck not bent during burial — no one knows cause of death

Pathologist says Mohbad's neck not bent during burial — no one knows cause of death

Funke Akindele partners Lagos Government for new movie, reality TV show

Funke Akindele partners Lagos Government for new movie, reality TV show

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian artists earned over #25b in Spotify royalties in 2023

Nigerian artists earned over N25b in Spotify royalties in 2023

Yusuf Lawal Obaseun aka LAWAL

Lawal releases debut single, ‘Hips & Tits’

Anijamz is creating a buzz for his unique Afrofusion sound 'Jaman'

Anijamz is creating a buzz for his unique Afrofusion sound 'Jaman'

Dremo disses Sarkodie over who is Africa's biggest rapper

Dremo disses Sarkodie over who is Africa's biggest rapper