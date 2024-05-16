Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest
Portable is making the most out of another undesirable event.
Portable is the Nigerian music industry problem child a tag he boldly wears through his moniker "Wahala Musician".
The news-making singer has teased a new single titled 'Spiderman' on his Instagram account following his recent fence-jumping episode.
The single is another attempt by Portable to make the most out of a viral moment by making a song out of it.
Portable was reportedly arrested by the police over his failure to pay the balance of the G Wagon Mercedes Benz he purchased from a car dealer earlier in 2024.
The singer who recently scored a hit song 'Tony Montana' with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta was recorded jumping the fence to evade arrest before he was subsequently caught and bundled into a waiting vehicle.
'Spiderman' follows Portable's trend of turning viral moments into songs as the Street pop star released 'Brotherhood' following his feud with Nigerian celebrity cross-dresser Bobrisky.
Similarly, Portable released the track 'I'm Not A Prisoner' following his arrest in 2023 after failing to honour several police invitations.
Since gaining mainstream fame in 2020 with Olamide Baddo's assisted hit song 'Zazzu Zeh' Portable has been a recurring figure in the media both for his music and his runnings with the law and feuds with associates.
