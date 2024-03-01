Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

The single produced by the award-winning ace producer Jae5 sees Skepta explore Afrobeats as he taps into his Nigerian heritage.

Earlier in 2024, Portable released the 'Tony Montana of London' EP which followed his highly publicised visit to the United Kingdom where he met and worked with Skepta.

The single has generated excitement on social media where fans were impressed by Portable's contributions as he delivered a coherent and musical chorus which is a far cry from his usual hoarse street music.

'Tony Montana' comes off the back of Skepta's 'Jangrova' on which he featured Nigerian rap sensation Odumodublvck and Idris Elba.

Skepta recently made his directorial debut in Tribal Mark which is a movie about a British-Nigerian hitman. According to Skepta, he was bored of the talk surrounding a call for a black person to play the famous character of James Bond so he decided to do something different.