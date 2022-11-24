RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Portable signs new artist Yung Duu to his record label

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigeria street-pop act Portable has revealed the signing of a new artist to his Zeh Nation record label.

Yung Duu
Yung Duu

Details: On Wednesday, 23rd November 2022, Portable took to his Instagram account to announce the signing of a new artist to his record label Zeh Nation.

The artist called Yung Duu is a street-pop artist that Portable intends to take under his wings and propel to the mainstream.

Since breaking into the mainstream in December 2021 with 'Zazzu Zeh' remix feat Olamide and Poco Lee, Portable has been on the news for different reasons.

He has recurring issues with those who managed his affairs and parted ways with show promoter Kogabgidi and talent manager Ijoba Danku. He also engaged in a dispute with Poco Lee over the ownership of 'Zazzu Zeh'.

He was nominated for two awards at the 2022 Headies before he was subsequently disqualified for threatening fellow nominees and also physically assaulting DJ Chicken.

Portable has also been in the news for good reasons. He received a Chieftaincy title from his community in Ogun State and he has also gone on tours across Africa and Europe.

His decision to sign an artist to his record label is another notable point in his career which has so far divided opinions.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

