Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Portable shared that after they hung out, Davido promised him a verse before the Grammy winner changed his mind.

"Who go bless you no go stress you," Portable said in pidgin English during the interview where he ranted about how Davido reneged on his Promise and how Afrobeats star Zlatan had a role to play in it.

In the interview, Portable further shared that he was in the United States in search of a foreign artist to feature when he got a call from Davido inviting him to hang out. The Street pop sensation shared that it was during his time with Davido that Afrobeats star Zlatan told the Grammy nominee to be careful associating with him.

After days of social media ranting and accusing Zlatan of sabotaging his relationship with Davido, Portable apologised to the hitmaker in another of his many efforts to mend a broken relationship with an industry colleague.

Zlatan isn't the only celebrity with whom Portable has had issues in 2024. Earlier in the year, he was in a highly publicised dispute with socialite Bobrisky. He also only recently settled his differences with musician Goya Menor after the duo fell out over the 2022 Headies Best Street Pop Award.

Portable recently released a new single 'Oriade' which he performed as part of his interview session on Echo Room.