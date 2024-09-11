ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

Portable gives insight into his relationship with Davido which appears to have broken down irretrievably.

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido
Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Recommended articles

Portable shared that after they hung out, Davido promised him a verse before the Grammy winner changed his mind.

"Who go bless you no go stress you," Portable said in pidgin English during the interview where he ranted about how Davido reneged on his Promise and how Afrobeats star Zlatan had a role to play in it.

In the interview, Portable further shared that he was in the United States in search of a foreign artist to feature when he got a call from Davido inviting him to hang out. The Street pop sensation shared that it was during his time with Davido that Afrobeats star Zlatan told the Grammy nominee to be careful associating with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

After days of social media ranting and accusing Zlatan of sabotaging his relationship with Davido, Portable apologised to the hitmaker in another of his many efforts to mend a broken relationship with an industry colleague.

Zlatan isn't the only celebrity with whom Portable has had issues in 2024. Earlier in the year, he was in a highly publicised dispute with socialite Bobrisky. He also only recently settled his differences with musician Goya Menor after the duo fell out over the 2022 Headies Best Street Pop Award.

Portable recently released a new single 'Oriade' which he performed as part of his interview session on Echo Room.

You can watch Portable's full interview below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Why not Wizkid or Drake? - Tems reacts to rumours she was pregnant for Future

Why not Wizkid or Drake? - Tems reacts to rumours she was pregnant for Future

Nudity in Nollywood: Art or Marketing Strategy?

Nudity in Nollywood: Art or Marketing Strategy?

We have so much access - Beyonce opens up about maintaining her privacy

We have so much access - Beyonce opens up about maintaining her privacy

Genesis Pictures teams with Silverbird to distribute AY's new film, 'The Waiter'

Genesis Pictures teams with Silverbird to distribute AY's new film, 'The Waiter'

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Ayra Starr & Tems leads Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs