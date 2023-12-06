ADVERTISEMENT
Portable says he now charges $10,000 for collaborations & endorsements

Adeayo Adebiyi

Portable is currently enjoying a rare positive run in the media.

The singer who goes by several nicknames including "Idamu Adugbon" which loosely translates to Neighbourhood Troublemaker is currently in the United Kingdom where he linked up with Nigerian British rapper Skepta.

Portable's link-up with Skepta has dominated the news with the rapper taking him along to the British Fashion Award where Portable met several stars including Afrobeats royalty Tiwa Savage and Nigerian-British actor Damson Idris.

Portable has been documenting every part of his time with Skepta via his social media and one of the clips he posted shows when Skepta gifted him a wad of cash. Portable also posted a video of him freestyling to a delightful Skepta who appeared to be enjoying every bit of the link-up as much as Portable.

With his social currency on a high, Portable has decided to review his rate card.

In a new video he shared on social media, Portable reveals that he will now be charging a minimum of $10,000 for collaborations, endorsements, and guest appearances.

Portable said those who have had the privilege to work with him should count themselves lucky as he would now be charging a minimum of $10,000 for a verse and for appearances or endorsements. He also stated that he would be charging a minimum of ten million naira as performance fee.

With his ability to stir up public reaction and his large social media following, Portable seems capable of offering a healthy return for any brand willing to pay $10,000 for his services.

Portable recently requested collaborations from Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, and fans can expect him to further review his rate card should he ever get a verse from the megastars.

Adeayo Adebiyi

