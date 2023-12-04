I don't want money, just feature me - Portable to Wizkid & Davido

Portable is back in the news, and this time, he has a request for Nigerian megastars Wizkid and Davido.

In the video posted on his Instagram account, Portable who was reacting to Wizkid's latest philanthropical act of gifting rising Hypeman GOE 20 million naira, reminded Nigerians that he was the one who encouraged Wizkid to show love to the streets.

Portable claims are quite true as the Street Pop star while appearing on the Honest Mind Podcast requested that megastars Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy show love to the trenches.

Seeing that Wizkid has acted on his request by gifting Hypeman GOE 20 million naira after his single 'Big Wizzy (Italawa)' dedicated to the Grammy winner, Portable has a request of his own.

Portable in the video stated that he doesn't want money from Wizkid instead, he wants a verse as he knows this would translate to more money for him. He also makes the same request from Davido whom he asks to give him a life-changing verse.

Portable has been on the search for his next big collaboration since enjoying mainstream success from the Olamide Baddo-assisted 'Zazzu Zeh' hit single.

Portable has requested collaborations from Afrobeats superstars Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Asake as he nurses superstar ambitions of his own.

