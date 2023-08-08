ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Portable and his artist attacked during cloth shopping in Lekki

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Street Pop sensation Portable is back in the news after being attacked in Lekki.

Portable and his artist attacked during cloth shopping in Lekki
Portable and his artist attacked during cloth shopping in Lekki

Recommended articles

In yet another undesirable event, Portable was on August 8, 2023, attacked in Lekki while on shopping with his entourage.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, Portable states that he went to shop for clothes for his artist Yung Duu in Lekki when street boys attacked him and his artists who sustained injuries on his face.

Portable reveals that the boys approached him during his shopping and claimed to be fans with a demand to be given money. After he failed to give them money, the boys revealed that they're cultists and today August 8 marked their 8/8 celebrations before harassing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Portable states that he would take revenge whenever his attackers enter Sango Tedo where he resides. Portable embarked on a lengthy rant during which he boasts of being heavily fortified and also being a member of a rival cult group.

Today's event is yet another controversy in what has become the norm for Portable who during the lengthy video failed to state whether he would be reporting the situation to the Police.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Portable and his artist attacked during cloth shopping in Lekki

Portable and his artist attacked during cloth shopping in Lekki

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' spends 30th week on Billboard 200

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' spends 30th week on Billboard 200

Apple Music announces Moonlight Afriqa as latest Up Next artist for Nigeria

Apple Music announces Moonlight Afriqa as latest Up Next artist for Nigeria

Rema dazzles fans with electrifying performance at Toronto concert

Rema dazzles fans with electrifying performance at Toronto concert

Boy Spyce shares why he doesn't like Twitter influencers

Boy Spyce shares why he doesn't like Twitter influencers

'BBNaija' star Christy-O explains her shady tweets subbing All Star housemates

'BBNaija' star Christy-O explains her shady tweets subbing All Star housemates

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

Doyin pardons Adekunle this week on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin pardons Adekunle this week on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr features on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite'

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

'Maverick' is a notice for Kizz Daniel to switch it up

Adekunle talks about responding to internet trolls

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold