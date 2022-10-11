Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Tweets and images of the news of Tidinz death surfaced online on Monday, 10th October 2022. According to different accounts, the rapper was said to have died from drug overdose while others claim he was poisoned.

Dilichukwu Okonkwo popularly known by his stage name Tidinz was born on April 12 1996. He hails from from Enugu, Nigeria from where set up his base and established himself as one of the finest Igbo rappers.