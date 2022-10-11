RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian music industry has been thrown into a mourning state after Igbo-speaking rapper Tidinz was reported to have died yesterday 10th, October 2022.

Tidinz
Tidinz

Details: Indigenous Igbo rapper Tidinz has been reported dead from a drug related complications.

Read Also

Tweets and images of the news of Tidinz death surfaced online on Monday, 10th October 2022. According to different accounts, the rapper was said to have died from drug overdose while others claim he was poisoned.

Dilichukwu Okonkwo popularly known by his stage name Tidinz was born on April 12 1996. He hails from from Enugu, Nigeria from where set up his base and established himself as one of the finest Igbo rappers.

Tidinz has worked with popular artists including fellow Igbo rappers Phyno and Zoro. He died at the age of 26 and his death has been met with sadness from fans and colleagues.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

