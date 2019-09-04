On September 3, 2019, Nigeria rapper Phyno released his fourth studio album, ‘Deal With It.’

To promote the album, the rapper who mainly delivers in his native Igbo tongue has embarked on a media tour which led him to Cool FM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. While at the radio station, he had a chat with OAP, Do2tun.

During the chat, Do2tun asked Phyno how he felt about being pigeonholed as ‘just an igbo rapper' by asking, “Music is universal.. But they try to box rappers like, ‘He’s a rapper from the East (of Nigeria). Do you like that?”

Phyno replied that, “Trust me, I think it’s a box. I should be proud of where I’m from, right? But then again, making it feel like my music is just meant for people in that region is a box already.”

Phyno says he doesn't like to be boxed as just an Igbo rapper. (Instagram/PhynoFino)

After Do2tun then said he know Phyno has been trying to change it, Phyno said, “Anything you put your energy in drains you. That shouldn’t be my problem, but then again, it’s a box generally, trust me. It’s not something I should be feeling good about. I’m a musician, I’m a rapper doing what I know how to do best, how I want to do it.

“But if you want to start judging from how people see you and put things in their heads, then you’d see this is already a box and it will be difficult to get out of it. So, just do your thing.”

Going further, Phyno explained why the ethnic diversity of Nigeria will forever influence how people respond to music they can understand. He then says, “Nobody says Tekno or Patoranking, the boy from the East, but they’re from the East. (They) probably (box me) because I make music in Igbo...

“But then again, Wiz does music in Yoruba whether you like it or not. Davido does music in Yoruba whether you like it or not. So why box only Olamide?”

When Do2tun was stunned, Phyno then said, “Exactly. It’s your native language. Speak it, be proud of it. Don’t box anybody for what they do. Do you really think I didn’t go to school or that I don’t have my certificate at the end of the day? This is how I know to do my music the best way I can.”

Before the chat ends, Phyno says that he thinks South African rapper should be responsible with his tweets. However, the Nigerian rapper says he never had a problem with AKA's tweets in the wake of South Africa's loss to Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Phyno’s 21-track project features prominent acts like Olamide, Runtown, Don Jazzy and so forth. On the album, Phyno excellently again rapped in his native Igbo tongue - even Davido joined him to speak Igbo on the track titled, ‘Ride For You.’

