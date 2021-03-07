Most people know Philkeyz as the producer of Kizz Daniel’s hits like ‘Eko’ and ‘Necessari’ as well as other records for Omawumi. These days, Philkeyz has rolled out as a performing artist and boy, does he make good music?

With a mix of Afro-swing, Reggae-Fusion, R&B and Afro-pop, he adulates different faceless women on several love-inspired bits of music. Aptly titled, Premium, this EP is experiential and impressive.

Each track evokes a different emotions; fascination and insatiable desire forms the basis of ‘More’ while ‘Rhythm and Bass’ is crafted around topics of sex, defined by euphemisms.

Overall, this project feels like the perfect soundtrack to a lowkey, open air arena that’s not a club, but more like a hybrid-bar where music plays 24/7. You can bring your woman there and she can shake her body while you converse. In those moments, you realize whether you love the music or not.

Philkeyz’s vocals are soft and tailored. They might not be the greatest vocals in the world, but they have just about enough to make the music resonate. Sometimes, Philkeyz also taps inspiration from other artists. ‘Marry Me’ feels like a Wizkid record while ‘Aiye Kan’ feels tailor made for Kizz Daniel, the artist who gets featured on it.

This EP isn’t just a deluge of amorous topics and evocative mushy topics, it’s music for all season. While Philkeyz’s delivery isn’t the greatest on ‘Complicated,’ Yemi Alade, his songwriting, his hook, his production and Bisa Kdei save the record.

In terms of production, ‘Complicated’ houses the best post-chorus riff on this EP. If all complicated relationships birthed music this good, we should all have them. ‘Aiye Kan’ takes this EP to another level as it merges the Afrobeat elements with eclectic Amapiano.

‘Aiye Kan’ means ‘One Life’ in English.

‘Bad’ is the greatest show of Philkeyz’s talent as an Afro-pop artist as he weaves adlibs with sweet lamba.

‘Amazing’ closes out this EP to beautiful R&B, on which Philkeyz reminds everybody that they have greatness and beauty in them. It also highlights the high replay value which this EP possesses.

With this EP, Philkeyz is the surprise package of Q1 2021 in Nigerian music. Some will argue that Yung L possesses that distinction. The difference is that we knew Yung L’s depth of talent, the quality of his album wasn’t surprising. Most people didn’t know what to expect from Philkeyz.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes and Delivery: 1.7/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2

Total:

8.2 - Champion