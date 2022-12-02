Artist: Pheelz
Pheelz taps French Montana for new 'Finesse' remix
Afrobeats singer-songwriter and producer Pheelz has released the American remix of his hit song 'Finesse' on which he features rapper French Montana.
Song Title: Finesse
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 2nd, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 06 seconds
Features: 1 - French Montana
Label: DC Talent Agency LLC
Details/Takeaway: Pheelz features American rapper French Montana for a new remix of his hit song 'Finesse' as he aims to take it to the American audience.
