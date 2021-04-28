RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Legendary American producer, Pharrell Williams says a song off Tiwa Savage's upcoming EP is a classic

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The EP is set to be a follow-up to Savage's last body of work, 'Celia.' It would also be her first EP since 'Sugarcane EP.'

Legendary American producer, Pharrell Williams says a song off Tiwa Savage's upcoming EP is a classic. (TBD)

On April 28, 2021, a video of legendary American producer and one-half of The Neptunes, Pharrell Williams and Tiwa Savage having a conversation was posted on Savage's Instagram page.

Recommended articles

During the conversation, Williams repeatedly pointed to the "soul" in the Nigerian superstar's music. He then said that, "That's a classic" in reference to one of the songs on the EP, which is set to be titled Water and Gaari.

The EP is set to be a follow-up to Savage's last body of work, 'Celia.' It would also be her first EP since 'Sugarcane EP.'

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

Burna Boy's mum-manager Bose Ogulu named one of the 'International Power Players' by Billboard

'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April

Boko Haram takes over Niger town 2 hours away from Abuja

On insecurity, President Buhari tells United States to relocate command headquarters to Africa

2 more Greenfield University students killed by kidnappers

Gov Ortom says federal government is insensitive to killings across Nigeria