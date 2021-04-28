Legendary American producer, Pharrell Williams says a song off Tiwa Savage's upcoming EP is a classic
The EP is set to be a follow-up to Savage's last body of work, 'Celia.' It would also be her first EP since 'Sugarcane EP.'
During the conversation, Williams repeatedly pointed to the "soul" in the Nigerian superstar's music. He then said that, "That's a classic" in reference to one of the songs on the EP, which is set to be titled Water and Gaari.
