Details/Takeaway: To announce the album, Peruzzi wrote that, "From A Place Where We Had No Stars. Always Knew We Was Born To Shine, We Had No Idea HOW or WHEN.

"But You See Brother, God Is The Greatest. Already On My Second Album & I Swear It’s All Of Me; Craziest Shit I Ever Wrote. #RUMandBOOGIE 🧘🏾‍♂️ Out Tonight!"

The album is a follow-up to Peruzzi's last project, a three-track EP.

Artist: Peruzzi

Album Title: Rum and Boogie

Genre: Afro&B, Afro-pop, Afro-Fusion,

Date of Release: April 9, 2021

Producers: Speroach Beatz, Show Beat, Zaki Amujei, Mr EFF, Fresh VDM, V Stix, Clemzy, Lusshh

Album Art:

Length: 20 songs, hour 2 minutes

Features: 9 – Davido, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, Phyno, Fireboy, Set Up, Wande Coal, Boylexxy, Patoranking

Tracklist: Swipe >>>

Singles: 4 - Lagbaja, Southy Love, Gunshot, Issolova

Label: DMW

You can stream the album HERE.