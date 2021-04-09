Details/Takeaway: To announce the album, Peruzzi wrote that, "From A Place Where We Had No Stars. Always Knew We Was Born To Shine, We Had No Idea HOW or WHEN.
"But You See Brother, God Is The Greatest. Already On My Second Album & I Swear It’s All Of Me; Craziest Shit I Ever Wrote. #RUMandBOOGIE 🧘🏾♂️ Out Tonight!"
The album is a follow-up to Peruzzi's last project, a three-track EP.
Artist: Peruzzi
Album Title: Rum and Boogie
Genre: Afro&B, Afro-pop, Afro-Fusion,
Date of Release: April 9, 2021
Producers: Speroach Beatz, Show Beat, Zaki Amujei, Mr EFF, Fresh VDM, V Stix, Clemzy, Lusshh
Album Art:
Length: 20 songs, hour 2 minutes
Features: 9 – Davido, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, Phyno, Fireboy, Set Up, Wande Coal, Boylexxy, Patoranking
Singles: 4 - Lagbaja, Southy Love, Gunshot, Issolova
Label: DMW
You can stream the album HERE.