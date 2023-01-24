Artist: Pawzz
Pawzz shares colourful video for 'Koma'
Fast-rising afrofusion singer Pawzz has released the music video for his debut single 'Koma'.
Song Title: Koma
Genre: Afrobeats, Afropop
Date of Release: January 20th, 2022
Video Director: Olu The Wave
Length: 2 minutes 54 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Freeme Music
Details/Takeaway: In the visuals shot by Nigerian ace video director OluTheWave, Pawzz his displays his choice in a grand style. It's an alluring visuals with three characters and adorable scenes.
