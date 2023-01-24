ADVERTISEMENT
Pawzz shares colourful video for 'Koma'

Onyema Courage

Fast-rising afrofusion singer Pawzz has released the music video for his debut single 'Koma'.

Pawzz Koma video
Pawzz Koma video

Artist: Pawzz

Song Title: Koma

Genre: Afrobeats, Afropop

Date of Release: January 20th, 2022

Video Director: Olu The Wave

Length: 2 minutes 54 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Freeme Music

Details/Takeaway: In the visuals shot by Nigerian ace video director OluTheWave, Pawzz his displays his choice in a grand style. It's an alluring visuals with three characters and adorable scenes.

