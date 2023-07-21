ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrobeats sensation Pawzz returns with exciting double single-pack 'Asampete' & 'Iron Man'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Pawzz, a Nigerian afro-fusion prodigy, returns to the scene with an enormous double single release that bolsters his flamboyant talent.

Pawzz returns with double single-pack 'Asampete' & 'Iron Man'
Pawzz returns with double single-pack 'Asampete' & 'Iron Man'

Recommended articles

The young Nigerian singer has been on the radar of so many since his activation. Recently, he dropped the live version of the ‘Prezz Play’ EP as he continues to flex his versatility and distinction.

Now, the Afro-fusion prodigy is back in the spotlight with an epic double single release that will blow your mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The electrifying tune ‘Iron Man’ produced by E Tunz is sure to have listeners buzzing with excitement as it showcases Pawzz's talent and announces him as one of the artists set to gain mainstream success in 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido donates over ₦200 million to Nigerian orphanages

Davido donates over ₦200 million to Nigerian orphanages

Oppenheimer, Barbie face off in Nigerian cinemas, but is there room for Òrìṣà?

Oppenheimer, Barbie face off in Nigerian cinemas, but is there room for Òrìṣà?

Afrobeats sensation Pawzz returns with exciting double single-pack 'Asampete' & 'Iron Man'

Afrobeats sensation Pawzz returns with exciting double single-pack 'Asampete' & 'Iron Man'

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Rising sensation Basiil impresses on debut EP 'I Know I Am'

Rising sensation Basiil impresses on debut EP 'I Know I Am'

How Afrobeats has seamlessly fused with other genres

How Afrobeats has seamlessly fused with other genres

Young Jonn returns with new party-starter 'Sharpally'

Young Jonn returns with new party-starter 'Sharpally'

Ebuka fawns over wife, calls her the kindest human being in the world

Ebuka fawns over wife, calls her the kindest human being in the world

BBNaija alumnus Laycon celebrates as he bags Master's degree

BBNaija alumnus Laycon celebrates as he bags Master's degree

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium in New York

Victory Gbakara [Nigerian Idol]

Nigerian Idol winner Victory Gbakara walks away with ₦100 million prize

Afrobeats songs named after Footballers

Here are some Afrobeats songs named after footballers