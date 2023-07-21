Afrobeats sensation Pawzz returns with exciting double single-pack 'Asampete' & 'Iron Man'
Pawzz, a Nigerian afro-fusion prodigy, returns to the scene with an enormous double single release that bolsters his flamboyant talent.
Recommended articles
The young Nigerian singer has been on the radar of so many since his activation. Recently, he dropped the live version of the ‘Prezz Play’ EP as he continues to flex his versatility and distinction.
Now, the Afro-fusion prodigy is back in the spotlight with an epic double single release that will blow your mind.
The electrifying tune ‘Iron Man’ produced by E Tunz is sure to have listeners buzzing with excitement as it showcases Pawzz's talent and announces him as one of the artists set to gain mainstream success in 2023.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng