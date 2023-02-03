Artist: Pasuma
Pasuma returns with new hit single, 'Dupe'
Fuji veteran Pasuma returns with new thrilling single titled 'Dupe'. The single displays Pasuma's ability to deliver pop singles in an incredible career that has spanned over 2 decades.
Song Title: Dupe
Genre: Street-pop
Date of Release: February 3rd 2023
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Wasbar Records
Details/Takeaway: Pasuma combines his Fuji technique and smooth melody over a punchy beat for a thrilling single that expresses gratitude for lives many blessings.
