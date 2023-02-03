ADVERTISEMENT
Pasuma returns with new hit single, 'Dupe'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fuji veteran Pasuma returns with new thrilling single titled 'Dupe'. The single displays Pasuma's ability to deliver pop singles in an incredible career that has spanned over 2 decades.

Pasuma - 'Dupe'
Pasuma - 'Dupe'

Artist: Pasuma

Song Title: Dupe

Genre: Street-pop

Date of Release: February 3rd 2023

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Pasuma - 'Dupe'
Pasuma - 'Dupe' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Wasbar Records

Details/Takeaway: Pasuma combines his Fuji technique and smooth melody over a punchy beat for a thrilling single that expresses gratitude for lives many blessings.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

