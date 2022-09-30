Artist: Pasuma
Fuji legend Pasuma & Street-hop veteran Q Dot combine for new single 'Omo Ologo'
Fuji music legend Pasuma and Street-hop veteran Q Dot has combined for new single they call 'Omo Ologo'.
Album Title: Omo Ologo
Genre: Street-hop
Date of Release: September 30th, 2022
Producer: 2TUpondeebeat
Length: 3 minutes 32 seconds
Features: 1 - Q Dot
Label: Wasbar Records
Details/Takeaway: Pasuma has a long and rich history of making Afrobeats records and for his latest effort, he recruits Q Dot who is famous for making hits that leaves the street in awe.
