Oxlade earns first RIAA certification with his global smash hit

Two years after its release, 'Kulosa' has been declared gold in the United States after reaching 500,000 units in sales.

Pulse Nigeria

The hit single, one of the most successful Colors Studio performances of all time enjoyed huge commercial success with over 400 million Spotify streams and over 187 million YouTube views across two music videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song was a big success in the United States where it spent months on the Billboard Afrobeats Chart reaching a NO. 5 peak position.

'Kulosa' becomes Oxlade's first song to receive an RIAA plaque in a trend that has seen the record earn certifications in France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland.

'Kulosa' is one of the songs on Oxlade's recently released debut album 'Oxlade From Africa' which had guest appearances from Nigerian stars Wande Coal and Flavour, Ugandan musician and politician Bobi Wine, Congolese star Fally Ipupa, and Jamaican star Popcaan.