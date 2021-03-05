Out Now! Coming 2 America original motion picture soundtrack and the Rhythms of Zamunda

Music inspired by Coming 2 America compilation.

Both releases feature tracks from the hottest artists across Africa, including Tecno, Tiwa Savage, Larry Gaaga and Alpha P.

Set 30-plus years after the original film, which captured the hearts of millions around the world, this highly anticipated sequel promises to be an even bigger event than its predecessor. With two albums accompanying the film - Coming 2 America: Music From the Motion Picture and Rhythms of Zamunda... Music Inspired By Coming 2 America- Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Larry Gaaga and Alpha P join a select group of artists from around the continent whose music is also featured.

Still riding high from the December 2020 release of his debut album, Old Romance - and already boasting an impressive list of collaborators including Davido, Drake, Beyonce and more - the celebrated singer and producer will have not one, but two of his hit songs, Waka Waka featured on the official soundtrack and Skeletun on Rhythms of Zamunda.

Tiwa Savage graces both soundtracks with the female empowering single “Koroba” and the hypnotizing “Dangerous Love” taken from her album “Celia”. Tiwa continues to solidify her position as one of the leading artists in the forefront pushing Afrobeats to a global audience.

Rising star, Apple Music’s Artist of the Month, and Headies Rookie of the Year nominee, Alpha P has had a very productive 2020. With the inclusion of his single Jiggy Pop, which features TMXO, in the compilation, it’s clear that he’s only just getting started.

Also appearing on the compilation is the multi-talented producer, songwriter, recording artist, Larry Gaaga with his single Owo Ni Koko featuring Umuogbilibo. Gaaga is perhaps best known for his chart-topping hit, Low, which features Wizkid, and has amassed over 25 million views on Youtube.

The 16-track compilation was curated by CEO, Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Sipho Dlamini with the support of Universal Music Nigeria, Ivory Coast & Kenya.

This is a Pan-African project that bridges the gap between countries and cultures, Rhythms of Zamunda traces a musical roadmap through Western, Eastern, and South African soundscapes and introduces this synergy to listeners worldwide.

Check out the full track lists below:

COMING 2 AMERICA AMAZON ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK

Gett Off - Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Fowler & Brandon Rogers I’m A King – Bobby Sessions & Megan Thee Stallion We Got The Moves – Beau Young Prince Koroba – Tiwa Savage Go Big – YG feat. Big Sean Smash The Crowd – Public Enemy feat. Ice-T & PMD Assurance – Davido Waka Waka – Tekno Midnight Train From Zamunda – Gladys Knight Whatta King/We Are Family Mashup – En Vogue, Salt-N- Pepa, Randy Watson & Sexual Chocolate These Streets – Mi Casa Coming 2 America – John Legend & Burna Boy feat. Nile Rodgers

RHYTHMS OF ZAMUNDA: MUSIC INSPIRED BY COMING 2 AMERICA

Black & White – Nasty C ft. Ari Lennox Owo Ni Koko – Larry Gaaga & Umuobiligbo Magnet – Locko Skeletun – Tekno Overdue – Tellaman Feat. Sha Sha & Oxlade Jiggy Bop – Alpha P & TMXO Dosabado – DJ Arafat Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee Feat. Msaki Dangerous Love – Tiwa Savage (DJ Ganyani Amapiano Radio Edit Remix) Moya Omubi – Th&o. Hallelujah – Diamond Platnumz Feat. Morgan Heritage Ye Mama – Toofan Feat. Fally Ipupa Ain’t It True – Bonj Loke Loke – Gemini Major Feat. ANATII Shesha – De Mthuda & Njelic Everything – Ricky Tyler

