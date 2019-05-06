On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Nigerian super-producer, Don Jazzy visited Pulse studios for Loose Talk Podcast episode, ‘The Blueprint’ and chatted a host of things from Tiwa Savage, record label, discovery of Rema and a lot of things.

Amongst other things, he discusses the possibilities of a Mo’ Hits Reunion concert.

He tells the Loose Talk Giants that, “The good thing about this concert is that everybody is willing, there’s no animosity. Like yesterday, I went to watch Avengers (Endgame), as I got to the private viewing session, I saw D’Banj and his wife. Last week, we were together… Before, there was wahala (laughs), but now, everybody is willing.

“I just feel like the bag (opportunity to make the money) has always been there. People have offered us money from then till now… I have a bunch of things I’m doing now, he (D'Banj) has a bunch things; like he’s supposed to drop an EP soon, after he dropped ‘Shine.’ Wande (Coal) has been busy touring.

“But I’m a creative… I want to concert to mean something. That’s why we did Mavin concert when we did Mavin concert, and the next year, I did not bother to do the Mavin concert. There was money to do it, but we had no hits at the time to perform there (at the concert). Dapo (D’Banj) and I have been talking and maybe I feel we need to release a project first.”

On how he built his ‘Don Jazzy’ persona of the mid-2000s that never spoke in public, he says, “Pretty much, I was metamorphosing according to how things were playing out. It’s not like everything was planned…

“But as we came to Nigeria to shoot the video for ‘Tongolo,’ on the day for the video shoot itself, DJ Tee (the video director) was like, ‘since your name is Don Jazzy, you’re going to be sitting down on the chair there, I’ve told these people, they’ll bring like a walking stick or something… so you sit down there like a don. I just stayed there, I did that.

“From there, I was going to another show, it now became with a walking stick.”

These conversations too place between; 1:05:29 - 1:07:14 and 1:15:04 - 1:15:47.

You can listen to the podcast below;