The Turntable Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, December 14.

'Godly,' released under KeyQaad/SIRE/Warner, leads the Top 50 for a second consecutive week, becoming the first song to spend more than one week at No. 1.

Here are the top 10 songs in Nigeria this week;

Number/Artist/Song Artist Song Details 1. Omah Lay Godly The song tallied 47.18 million radio audience impression during the tracking week (up 11.96%), and drew 1.95 million equivalent streams (down 3.94%). The song is yet to impact TV stations in Nigeria as it has no official video yet. 2. Olamide Infinity “Infinity” tallied 30.5 million radio airplay audience impression (down 5.13%), tallied 10.48 million TV airplay audience impression (down 6.51%) and drew 1.88 million equivalent streams (down 1.57%). 3. Davido Jowo Jumps to No. 3 from No. 14 on the TurnTable Top 50 after the premiere of its official video. The song tallied 19.71 million radio airplay audience impression (up 39.33%), it tallied 6.85 million TV airplay audience impression and drew 2.26 million equivalent streams (up 72.51%). “Jowo” rises 6-1 on Top Streaming Chart, becoming Davido’s record fifth leader and fourth leader off A Better Time on the streaming chart. It moves 24-12 on Top Airplay Chart and debuts at No. 9 on TV Top Songs Chart. 4. Davido featuring Mayorkun The Best Drops 3-4 on the Top 50 after peaking at No. 1 on the chart dated November 30. 5. Bell Shmurda featuring Zlatan and Lincoln Cash App Bella Shmurda, Zlatan & Lincoln’s “Cash App” moves to No. 5 on the TurnTable Top 50, reaching the top five for the first time. The song keeps rising on radio as it peaks at No. 5 on Top Airplay Chart this week after tallying 28.8 million radio airplay audience impression (up 11.75%) during the tracking week. 6. Mayorkun Your Body It tallied 16.75 million radio airplay audience impression and drew 1.62 million equivalent streams. 7. Rema Peace of Mind It tallied 20.56 million radio airplay audience impression and 1.43 million equivalent streams. 8. Rexxie & MohBad KPK It drew 2.24 million equivalent streams. 9. Olamide featuring Bad Boy Timz Loading 10. Olamide featuring Bella Shmurda Triumphant

The first issue of TurnTable Magazine will be launched on Thursday, December 17 which will include the End of the Year Charts 2020.

All chart news will be available @turntablecharts on both Twitter and Instagram while component charts such as Top Streaming Chart and Top Airplay Chart; and platform-based charts such as the official Top Triller Chart will be updated on Tuesday, December 7, 2020.