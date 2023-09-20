Omah Lay shares the valuable lesson he learnt from Justin Bieber

In a recent interview with Adesope Podcast, Omah Lay shared that he picked up a valuable lesson on how to just be a normal person from American Pop megastar Justin Bieber.

Omah Lay featured Justin Bieber on his 2022 single 'Attention' which is among the songs on his critically acclaimed debut album 'Boy Alone'. The Port Harcourt-born superstar also performed the single alongside Justin Bieber at Bieber's 'Justice Tour'.

According to Omah Lay, featuring Bieber is a moment he can never forget, especially for the lessons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Bieber isn't the only international superstar Omah Lay has featured as he collaborated with Latino megastar Ozuna on 'Soso' remix. Omah Lay stated that the collaboration has brought them closer.