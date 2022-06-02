RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Hardest days of my life,' says Omah Lay as he drops date for new album

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Wednesday 1st June 2022, Omah Lay took to his Twitter account to announce the release of his new album he calls 'Boy Alone' which is set for release on 24th June 2022.

Omah Lay [Instagram/OmahLay]
Omah Lay [Instagram/OmahLay]

In the tweet, the superstar posted about how the past few days have been the hardest days of his life suggesting the hard work, exhaustion, and mental drain that comes with making an album.

Recommended articles

Since Omah Lay came into the limelight in 2020, he has established himself as one of Nigeria's best talents. His singing ability and his unique style of blending English and Pidgin distinguish him as a generational talent.

The huge success of his two EPs has increased the respect fans have for Omah Lay. It has also increased expectations which is something Omah Lay must be aware of.

Perhaps it's the pressure of outdoing himself and surpassing whatever expectations fans may have that's taking a toll on Omah Lay. But whatever it's, there's no question about his ability to deliver.

So far, 'Understand,' 'Attention' feat Justin Bieber, and 'Woman' are the three singles that have been released as a build-up to the album. It's unlikely that there will be more releases before 'Boy Alone' drops on 24th June 2022.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Best in typing sh*t' - BBNaija's Khloe reacts to Alex's take on cosmetic surgery

'Best in typing sh*t' - BBNaija's Khloe reacts to Alex's take on cosmetic surgery

Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' in 2022

Ajebo Hustlers set to drop new EP 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' in 2022

'I do not intend to become a Muslim' - Jim Iyke reacts to rumours of converting to Islam

'I do not intend to become a Muslim' - Jim Iyke reacts to rumours of converting to Islam

Pulse List: 10 artists who have called out the Headies Awards

Pulse List: 10 artists who have called out the Headies Awards

BBNaija's Alex says anyone who chooses to go for cosmetic surgery is insecure

BBNaija's Alex says anyone who chooses to go for cosmetic surgery is insecure

'Hardest days of my life,' says Omah Lay as he drops date for new album

'Hardest days of my life,' says Omah Lay as he drops date for new album

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Lillian Esoro, Ali Nuhu, Ruggedman to star in Jim Iyke's 'Sin' series

Lillian Esoro, Ali Nuhu, Ruggedman to star in Jim Iyke's 'Sin' series

Trending

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don - First of All Song Art

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

DAVIDO (NME)

Watch Nigerian musician Falz score a goal at Old Trafford

Falz scores wonder goal at Old Trafford

Davido tells fans what they should expect from his next album

Davido (Flaunt)