'Hardest days of my life,' says Omah Lay as he drops date for new album

Since Omah Lay came into the limelight in 2020, he has established himself as one of Nigeria's best talents. His singing ability and his unique style of blending English and Pidgin distinguish him as a generational talent.

The huge success of his two EPs has increased the respect fans have for Omah Lay. It has also increased expectations which is something Omah Lay must be aware of.

Perhaps it's the pressure of outdoing himself and surpassing whatever expectations fans may have that's taking a toll on Omah Lay. But whatever it's, there's no question about his ability to deliver.