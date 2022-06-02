In the tweet, the superstar posted about how the past few days have been the hardest days of his life suggesting the hard work, exhaustion, and mental drain that comes with making an album.
'Hardest days of my life,' says Omah Lay as he drops date for new album
On Wednesday 1st June 2022, Omah Lay took to his Twitter account to announce the release of his new album he calls 'Boy Alone' which is set for release on 24th June 2022.
Since Omah Lay came into the limelight in 2020, he has established himself as one of Nigeria's best talents. His singing ability and his unique style of blending English and Pidgin distinguish him as a generational talent.
The huge success of his two EPs has increased the respect fans have for Omah Lay. It has also increased expectations which is something Omah Lay must be aware of.
Perhaps it's the pressure of outdoing himself and surpassing whatever expectations fans may have that's taking a toll on Omah Lay. But whatever it's, there's no question about his ability to deliver.
So far, 'Understand,' 'Attention' feat Justin Bieber, and 'Woman' are the three singles that have been released as a build-up to the album. It's unlikely that there will be more releases before 'Boy Alone' drops on 24th June 2022.
