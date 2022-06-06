Omah Lay had earlier linked up with Justin Bieber for 'Attention' a record off his incoming debut album 'Boy Alone'. The song which happens to be his first collaboration with the Canadian music star racked up quite a number of streams on digital platforms after its release.
Omah Lay and Justin Bieber perform 'Attention' for the first time [Video]
Nigerian star, Omah Lay joins Justin Bieber on stage as they perform their record 'Attention' for the very first time.
Over the weekend, it appeared Omah Lay joined Justin Bieber in one of his concerts. In a Reels captioned "One of the most awesome human beings on earth 💜", Omah Lay shared a video of how he walked in on stage to join Bieber to perform 'Attention' for the very first time with him.
