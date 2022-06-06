RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber perform 'Attention' for the first time [Video]

Onyema Courage

Nigerian star, Omah Lay joins Justin Bieber on stage as they perform their record 'Attention' for the very first time.

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber (TheRhythm)
Omah Lay had earlier linked up with Justin Bieber for 'Attention' a record off his incoming debut album 'Boy Alone'. The song which happens to be his first collaboration with the Canadian music star racked up quite a number of streams on digital platforms after its release.

Over the weekend, it appeared Omah Lay joined Justin Bieber in one of his concerts. In a Reels captioned "One of the most awesome human beings on earth 💜", Omah Lay shared a video of how he walked in on stage to join Bieber to perform 'Attention' for the very first time with him.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber perform 'Attention' for the first time [Video]

