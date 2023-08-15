Olamide's 'Unruly' records third highest opening day on Spotify Nigeria

In another impressive Olamide's 10th album 'Unruly' has achieved the third biggest opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria after it tallied 1.81 million streams in its first day of release.

The album trails just Davido's 'Timeless' which holds the record for highest opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria and Asake's 'Work of Art'.

This also makes Olamide the rapper with the highest opening day streams in Nigeria as he continues to assert himself on the scene.

Released August 9, 2023, the highly anticipated album has been met with excitement from listeners who were eager to enjoy what Olamide claimed might be his last album.