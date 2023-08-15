ADVERTISEMENT
Olamide's 'Unruly' records third highest opening day on Spotify Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Hip Hop megastar Olamide recently released his 10th album titled 'Unruly' which has now achieved an impressive feat on Spotify Nigeria.

In another impressive Olamide's 10th album 'Unruly' has achieved the third biggest opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria after it tallied 1.81 million streams in its first day of release.

The album trails just Davido's 'Timeless' which holds the record for highest opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria and Asake's 'Work of Art'.

This also makes Olamide the rapper with the highest opening day streams in Nigeria as he continues to assert himself on the scene.

Released August 9, 2023, the highly anticipated album has been met with excitement from listeners who were eager to enjoy what Olamide claimed might be his last album.

'Unruly' boasts 15 tracks and guest appearances from Asake, BNXN, Fireboy, Rema, and CKay as Olamide continues the artistic evolution that sees him deliver pop-driven albums.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Olamide's 'Unruly' records third highest opening day on Spotify Nigeria

