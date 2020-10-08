Artist: Olamide

Album Title: Carpe Diem

Genre: Afro-pop, Pop, Bashment, Reggae-Fusion, Afro-swing, Hip-Hop/Rap

Date of Release: October 8, 2020

Producers: P-Prime, Pheelz, Young Jonn, VStix and ID Cabasa

Album Art:

Length: 12 songs, 38 minutes

Features: 6 - Fireboy Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda, Phyno, Bad Boy Timz and Peruzzi

Tracklist:

Label: YBNL/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: The album will be a follow-up to 999, released in January 2020. 'Carpe Diem' is Latin for a plea used to urge someone to make the most of the present time and give little thought to the future. A few weeks ago, Olamide had teased that his album was 100% done.

“The project is a reflection of my mind, and also the current sound brewing underground in Nigeria,” OLAMIDÉ says. “It’s a combination of a lot of traditional elements and also a sound from way back in Nigeria called galala, which has a little bit of reggae/dancehall. It’s also a fusion of something we call Celestial, which is when you are playing secular music in church. It’s like taking pop to the church.”

In the late hours of February 18, 2020, legendary Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji announced that his label, YBNL Nation had signed a deal with Empire Distribution. In the same haze, Olamide announced new albums from him and Fireboy, "Time to get to work and serve you guys new Baddo album and new Fireboy album."

