In 2020, Nigerian legend, Olamide released two albums and he looks set to follow-up those works with a new album.

On his birthday, a fan asked Olamide for a new single, but the legend replied that, "Worry not... I just completed my album yesterday. I'm ready for you guys, just pick date."

'I just completed my album yesterday,' says Olamide. (Instagram/Olamide)

The album would be Olamide's 11th overall body of work and his follow-up to the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Carpe Diem. In 2020, he also released 999 EP.