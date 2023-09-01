ADVERTISEMENT
Olamide, others emerges most streamed Hip hop artistes on Spotify

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hip Hop has achieved global prominence which extends to Nigeria where it has profoundly influenced the evolution of afrobeat.

Olamide Baddo
Olamide Baddo

Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artiste and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday. According to Okpala, Hip Hop has achieved global prominence and this triumph extends to Nigeria where it has profoundly influenced the evolution of afrobeats.

He said it was not surprising that Nigeria occupies a significant position within Africa’s Hip hop listenership landscape, securing the second spot after South Africa. He noted that this position underscored the genre’s popularity within the country and reflected the widespread impact of Nigerian Hip hop on the African music scene.

“The spotlight falls on Olamide, Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez, Zlatan and Ice Prince as the most streamed within the realm of Nigerian Hip hop.

“Nigeria’s patriotism in music is evident as most streamed Hip hop artistes are Nigerians, unlike regions such as Kenya and South Africa where international hit-man, Drake, leads.

“Hip hop is one of the most popular music genres in the world and it continues to have an input in newer genres and music movements springing up in Nigeria and around the world.

“Its ability to evolve and stay relevant is a testament to its power as a form of artistic expression that resonates with listeners worldwide,” he said.

Okpala said according to Spotify’s data, Nigerian Gen Z individuals aged between 18 and 24 constituted a sizable segment of Hip hop listeners, accounting for 55% of the total streams. He said this is followed by listeners aged 25 to 29, contributing 19% of the streams.

According to him, the age brackets of 0 to 17 and 30 to 34 both hold a 9% share.

He said from a gender perspective, Nigerian Hip hop music predominantly resonates with males, commanding a substantial 75% of the recorded streams, while females account for 24%.

Nigerian Hip hop gained popularity in the 1990s with artistes such as Modenine, Naeto C, Bouqui, Ruggedman, Gino, Eedris Abdulkareem, eLDee, Sasha P, Ikechukwu and a whole lot more.

“These artistes pioneered the sounds and culture of Hip hop that have influenced Nigerian tracks and has grown to gain substantial traction within the continent.

“It is interesting to see how Nigerian listeners who are Hip hop enthusiasts are contributing to the elevation of the Hip hop genre and the sounds that tapped influences from it.

“The Gen Z demographic is playing a significant role in this trend,” he said.

According to Okpala, Hip hop has continued to thrive in the streaming era as a new crop of rappers are creating rap music that appeals to Gen Z consumers.

He said accessibility of streaming platforms like Spotify had enabled Gen Z to explore and embrace music from around the world, with Nigerian Hip hop resonating strongly due to its energetic, relatable lyrics, and cultural authenticity.

