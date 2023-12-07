ADVERTISEMENT
Ola Jayce FT Tinny Dranyn 06 'Natural'

This genre-blending collaboration delivers a symphony of infectious rhythms, blending Afrobeat influences with pulsating beats that redefine the dance hall experience.

With "Natural," Ola Jayce, once an aspiring artist, showcases his musical metamorphosis and creative talent. The song pays homage to the beauty and natural essence of African women.

Stream Link

https://oj.fanlink.to/natural

Follow @olajaycemusic on IG, X & YouTube.

