Odumodublvck is set to share the stage with Gunna, Offset, & 21 Savage in Germany

Since breaking into the mainstream with his Zlatan-assisted hit single 'Picanto', Odumodublvck has been at the forefront of the commercial resurgence of rap music in Nigeria.

In another notable feat for the rapper and for Nigerian hip hop, Odumodublvck is set to perform at the Splash Festival in Germany scheduled for March 4th - March 6th, 2024.

The hitmaker is billed to hit the stage on the opening day which will be headlined by American rappers Offset and Gunna as well as Shirin David and D-Block.

Odumodublvck is the only Nigerian rapper on the lineup of the festival that also hasother rappers from around the world including 21 Savage, Teezo Touchdown, and Sexyy Redd.