Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert
Rapper Odumodu Blvck has shared that he turned down the request to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hop Concert.
The musician recently revealed via his Twitter account that he turned down the opportunity to perform at the All Progressive Congress' Renewed Hope Concert in Abuja.
In the tweet, Odumodu said that those who invited him apparently didn't do their homework because if they did, they wouldn't have bothered.
In the run-up to the 2023 general elections, Odumodu Blvck was equivocal about his support for Labour Party candidate Peter Obi. He name-dropped Peter Obi in one of his songs where he said he was waiting for Peter Obi to save him. He also described himself as Peter Obi's running mate on social media.
While Odumodu's turned down the chance to perform at the concert, several other superstars including Olamide, Asake, Timaya, and Seyi Vibez all performed at the event.
Odumodu has been on a roll in 2023 with the release of his single 'Declan Rice' which earned a top 10 place on TurnTable Top 100. He's set to release the remix of his hit single 'Dog Eat Dog' on which he features Bella Shmurda & Santi on May 30, 2023.
