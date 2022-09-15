RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Rave of the moment and Afrobeats hottest artist of 2022, Asake has made history with the release of his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe'.

Details: Ololade Asake has broken records pm Apple Music with the release of his debut album.

  • 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' has recorded the biggest opening day for an African album in Apple Music history.
  • Aside from breaking the record for the biggest opening day, Mr. Money With the Vibe also broke the record for the biggest opening three days for an African album in Apple Music history. 
  • In a record-breaking trend, 9 songs off the album got into the Global Daily Top 100. 
  • In an incredible never before accomplished feat by an African album,  'Mr. Money With The Vibe' reached Number One on the Top Albums Chart in 31 countries worldwide, including Nigeria, the U.K., and Ireland. 
  • Multiple songs off of Mr. Money With the Vibe reached the Daily Top 100 in 60 countries worldwide, including 26 where they reached the top 10. 
  • The leading songs off the album also reached Number One in 14 countries worldwide.

'Mr. Money With The Vibe' is Asake's debut album that follows an incredible run in 2022 that has seen him drop successive hits. The album is a sonic masterpiece that embraces every element of the artist who explores his Fuji background to offer different fragments of his reality.

The Magicsticks-produced album majestically explores the Amapiano soundscape while also embracing rich Nigerian mainstream and sonic elements. The album has been considered by critics to be one of the best debut albums in the history of Afrobeats and its record-breaking success on Apple Music is further proof of its quality and impact.

