As Pulse reported yesterday, Nigerian singer, Burna Boy appeared on ‘The Daily Show,’ hosted by South African comedian and author, Trevor Noah.

After his interview with Trevor Noah, the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy performed ‘Anybody’ and ‘Ye’ before an excited audience of The Daily Show.

But before the performance, Burna Boy had a chat with Trevor Noah on a myriad of topics. One of those was the events that led to his infamous outburst at the organizers of American concert, Coachella a few months ago. The rant led to the artist’s now popular alias and title of his latest album, ‘African Giant.’

On the events that led to that social media outburst, Burna Boy narrated that, “Yeah basically, I was on the toilet seat and then my mom (also his manager, ‘Mama Burna’) calls me and was like ‘we’re doing Coachella blah blah…’ and I’m like ‘Oh yeah, that’s nice.’

“So, I get up and you know go on the (Insta)gram (laughs) and then I see the thing (the poster) and I’m seeing all the names but I literally can’t find my name. So I’m like ‘Am I really performing here? (Laughs) What’s going on?’

“And she’s (Mama Burna) like ‘Nah, it’s there.’ She had to circle it for me (to see). So, basically, that’s never happened to me before you know, I’m used to being the African giant… So I’m like, ‘What’s this? I don’t like this.’ (Laughs). So, basically, I told them… I expressed myself… So that everyone coming after me shouldn’t have to go through that."

Burna Boy then goes on to say that he was also fighting for all international artists who come to perform at Coachella, big in their own countries and to their primary fans. He feels international artists shouldn’t have to be subjected to limitation by American platforms.

Trevor Noah then agrees that, “(It’s only right) That one of the biggest acts in Africa has one of the biggest fonts on the page.”

He also agrees that Burna Boy is a huge act from the most populous black nation on earth (Nigeria) in one of the most populous continents (Africa).

Trevor Noah then jokes that, “I feel like it was the Nigerian in you kicking in… Nigerians and humility don’t mix. Nigerians are like we kick a**. Nigerians are like the coolest Africans on the continent (Africa).

“I can see a Nigerian saying (mimics the Nigerian accent), ‘Is this my name ehn? Did you run out of ink when you wrote my name? (Laughs)’ I can just picture that.”

After that chat, Burna Boy then goes on to perform ‘Anybody’ and ‘Ye.’ Also, despite the infamous outburst, Burna Boy performed on two Coachella weekends alongside Mr. Eazi.