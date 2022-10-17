Artist: Zadok
Nigerian Idol star Zadok makes debut with 'Preacher of Love' EP
Talented fast-rising artist Zadok has released his debut project, an EP he calls 'Preacher of Love'.
Album Title: Preacher of Love
Genre: AfroPop, R&B
Date of Release: September 19th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 2, 3, 5 - DeYasso), (Track 4 - Peezybeatz)
Song Art:
Length: 14 minutes 31 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Zadok/ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: Nigerian Idol recently birthed a music star Zadok, who is currently becoming a household name and gaining ground in the music sphere. Having won hearts and placed second in the 2022 edition of the reality television show, Zadok has hit the ground running, touring, recording music, having rigorous press rounds and performing at the 2020 Felabration, and opening for Brymo at his Order Concert.
To showcase his musical range and artistry, the vocal powerhouse debuts with a stellar extended play christened 'Preacher of Love' after a nickname, he gained while delivering love-fuelled thunderous performances week after week during his memorable stint on Nigeria Idol.
A&Red by Ogaga "Ogagus" Sakpaide, and majorly produced by DeeYasso, 'Preacher of Love' is an arresting set about Zadok's gospel of love. Opening with a lush piano on 'You' which quickly shifts sonically to a dance anthem, to pop ear-candy 'Aye', and the highlife/folk fan-favorite 'Baby Mi', before closing with a power R&B ballad reaffirming that his love flows like a river. 'Preacher of Love' is available on all music stores and streaming platforms.
