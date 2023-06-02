Nigerian Idol kicks off breathtaking eighth season

The entertainment industry, particularly Nigerian music, continues to break records, take on global acclaim, and stand out for good.

According to research and projection by Statista, the Nigerian music industry is expected to grow to 44 million dollars this year. It’s only logical for many who believe they are gifted to try every means to enter the industry.

On the one hand, getting on Nigerian Idol will give them a foot in the door, but even if they don’t go to the live shows, there’s a chance a music head will discover them on the show.

When the season launched, and 52 people got golden tickets on the first day, it was clear that the talents were just that good.

Acts like Ben Phillips, the visually impaired but incredibly talented singer, stood out after the first day of the auditions. Ben would be the first visually impaired singer to scale through the first auditions. Even though he didn’t make it to the live shows, he still got to experience performing for two of Nigeria’s biggest superstars.

Some acts returned this season for redemption after dropping out in theatre week last year. For Emmanuel Chisom and Saviour, a.k.a Savvy, making it past the first audition and into theatre week must have felt like deja vu as they had both made it quite far last year.

Savvy had been dropped during the final top 10 drafts. Interestingly, they both made it into the live shows and are now fighting to make it to the finals.

While there are acts like Chisom and Savvy back for redemption, others like Franklizkid returned to drop more comedic gold. When he auditioned in 2022, he was one of the finalists for Nigerian Idol’s ‘Wooden Mic’, a category for the worst set of singers. His performance of Wizkid’s ‘Reckless’ is nominated for the title again this season.

The young ones also kept us on the edge of our seats, rooting for them. There were singers like 17-year-old Constance and 16-year-old Semilore Eniola Tabitha, who impressed the judges with her beautiful rendition of Adele’s ‘Love in the Dark’.

Then there is Precious Mac - younger sister to Faith Mac, Nigerian Idol season 6 top 11 contestants, who proved once and for all that music runs in her blood. Constance and Precious are on their way to the live shows and ready to battle it out vocally to be the last person standing.

Despite the mix of music jokers and brilliant singers during auditions, viewers are already enjoying great music. Nigerian Idol has a strong sing-along effect that makes people run to stream music after the show ends.

Viewers are encouraged to listen to more music after the episode ends as they enjoy the contestants’ fresh and raw talents. According to a report by PwC, Nigeria's music streaming revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25.5% between 2021 and 2025.

The contestants’ diversity has also been a standout feature this season, with singers from different parts of the country and musical styles competing. It has made an exciting and varied competition, with each contestant bringing their unique style and flavour to the show.

As the season progresses, viewers will look forward to seeing how the top 10 perform and if they are better than their predecessors during the live shows. With former contestants like Zadok and Progress, their work is cut out for them.

The show’s fans will also anticipate increasingly better performances each week of the live shows, a display of Nigeria’s culture, and the building of the next Nigerian Idol. The winner will take home prizes worth up to N100 million this year after fighting through over 10,000 auditioners to make it to the main competition at the live shows.

Nigerian Idol will continue to significantly impact the Nigerian music industry, contributing to the discovery of new talent, increased music sales, and promotion of Nigerian culture to audiences continent-wide.