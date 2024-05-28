ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian celebrities perform 'We Are The World' to mark Children's Day

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian celebrities combine for a special rendition of Michael Jackson & Lionel Richie's iconic song 'We Are The World'.

The Nigerian celebrity cover was produced by Content Creator and Actor Enioluwa Adeoluwa and veteran Actress Kate Henshaw.

Among the celebrities that combined for the cover are Sola Sobowale, Hilda Bassey, Fathia Balogun, Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Korty, Toke Makinwa, Waje, Korede Bello, 2024 AMVCA winner Chimezie Imo, VeeKeee James, among others.

"We all came together to sing We Are The World originally composed by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie to celebrate the children in Nigeria on our country's Children's Day. We hope you enjoy this rendition. Please leave a prayer for our children before you go," the YouTube caption reads.

'We Are The World' is a song with a rich history that continues to endure. The song was written in 1985 by music icons Michael Jackson & Lionel Ritchie and performed by several American music stars of that era.

The song titled 'USA for Africa' was produced by the legendary producer Quincy Jones to bring global attention to the famine in Ethiopia.

The song was also covered in 2010 by 25 celebrities brought together by Haitian star Wyclef Jean to bring attention to the effects of the earthquake in his home country.

Since its release in 1985, the song has continued to serve as a call to action for social justice, especially with issues concerning children.

Adeayo Adebiyi

