Simi named as latest Spotify Equal Africa artist

She also becomes only the second African artist after Tiwa Savage to be named as an Equal Global and Equal Africa artist.

The Nigerian musician, sound engineer and actress, Simi Bolatito Ogunleye, started her musical journey as a chorister in church. Starting her musical career as a gospel singer, Simi released her debut studio album ‘Ogaju’ in 2008 before switching genres to Afro-pop.

She came onto the public’s radar in 2014 after the release of the single, 'TIFF', which was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies in 2015. Since then, she has released 3 albums, 1 collaboration album and won numerous awards.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking in the announcement, Simi talks about the rigors of forging a path in a male dominated industry “Striving and thriving as a woman in a male dominated industry has taken years of practice to master,” she says. “You go from being scared of it, to being intimidated by it, to being brave enough for it and then finally, to conquering it. I've almost always had to do way more than my male peers to prove myself. But, because of my love for music, I have been relentless and proud to do this work. I certainly hope, with all my heart, that the women who continue to come after me find it easier to shine in the way they deserve.”

Spotify welcomes Simi to the Equal programme which aims to foster gender equality and provide a platform to celebrate inﬂuential female artists. She joins a list of talented African women who are driving the culture and breaking through barriers in the music industry.